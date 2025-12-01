'You are winner to me': Shehnaaz Gill pens uplifting post for brother Shehbaz post his ‘Bigg Boss’ eviction

Shehbaz Badesha has been evicted from “Bigg Boss 19”, just a few days ahead of the show’s finale.

Advertisement

On Sunday evening, Shehbaz’s sister and singer Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share an encouraging message for him, praising his performance.

Advertisement

“well played @badeshashehbaz u r the winner to me welcome back,” she posted.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz, who was a part of “Bigg Boss 13”, also shared several pictures with Shehbaz and Giorgia Andriani.

Advertisement

Both Shehbaz and Ashnoor Kaur faced eviction this past weekend.

With Ashnoor and Shehbaz out of the race, the remaining contestants now competing for the trophy include Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More.