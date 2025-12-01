DT
Home / Entertainment / 'You are winner to me': Shehnaaz Gill pens uplifting post for brother Shehbaz post his ‘Bigg Boss’ eviction

Both Shehbaz and Ashnoor Kaur faced eviction this past weekend

article_Author
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:13 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Shehbaz Badesha with Shehnaaz and Giorgia Andriani (Image source: Instagram) 
Shehbaz Badesha has been evicted from “Bigg Boss 19”, just a few days ahead of the show’s finale.

On Sunday evening, Shehbaz’s sister and singer Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share an encouraging message for him, praising his performance.

“well played @badeshashehbaz u r the winner to me welcome back,” she posted.

Shehnaaz, who was a part of “Bigg Boss 13”, also shared several pictures with Shehbaz and Giorgia Andriani.

Both Shehbaz and Ashnoor Kaur faced eviction this past weekend.

With Ashnoor and Shehbaz out of the race, the remaining contestants now competing for the trophy include Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More.

