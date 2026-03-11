‘You can challenge misogyny or profit from it’: Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah over new song

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Wednesday criticised rapper Badshah for using misogynistic tropes in his latest song “Tateeree”, which has caused a huge controversy due to its objectionable lyrics and visuals.

The Haryanvi song was released on March 1 and faced severe backlash due to obscene lyrics and inappropriate visuals, leading to an official police complaint against it and a summons from a state commission.

The rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, apologised for the song and took it off social media following the uproar.

Now, Mohapatra has called him out for objectifying women in his songs.

“Not the first time we’ve seen this template. A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero while women exist merely to drool around him. ‘Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai’ type of flights of rubbish swag..This isn’t creativity. It’s the laziest trope in pop culture,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Referring to his apology video, where Badshah called himself “son of Haryana”, Mohapatra said it just did not cut it.

“Haryana already battles some of the country’s worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings. Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better,” she added.

Last week, the Haryana Police registered an FIR under various provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah’s recently released music video.

After the case was filed, the 40-year-old singer, known for tracks such as “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” and “Genda Phool”, shared a video on his Instagram handle and apologised for the song.

“My new song has released and I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation has caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt. Firstly, I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me will vouch for the fact that my entire identity rests on it. I am a proud Haryanvi,” he said.

Badshah said he had always intended to uplift the culture of Haryana and never meant to hurt anyone with the track.

“I never had the intention or the aim to speak of any women or children of Haryana in this manner. I am from the hip hop genre so the lyrics are often added on to show the competition down, for the competitor. This was never meant for the women or the kids,” he added.