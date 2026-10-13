'You still a virgin?': Karan Johar to Salman Khan on final season of 'Koffee With Karan'

“You still a virgin?” That’s the question Karan Johar had for Salman Khan as he welcomed the superstar as the first celebrity guest on the final season of the popular chat show, “Koffee With Karan”.

The joke was a callback to the fourth season in 2014, when Johar had posed a similar question to the superstar, who had playfully replied that he was saving himself for marriage. This time, Salman brushed off the question, saying, “Control brother, control.”

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On Tuesday, Johar shared snippets from the upcoming episode, which streams from Wednesday onwards on the Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

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In the sneak peek, the filmmaker introduced Salman saying, “A wise man once said, ‘It’s done bro’. So who better to kick off my final season than the man himself?” Johar was referencing Salman’s viral post where the actor requested activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast during the Gen Z protest in July.

Salman asked Johar whether it was actually the end of the show or just an excuse from the filmmaker to get celebrity guests on the show.

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“I promise you, I am not coming,” Johar said, prompting Salman to playfully reply, “Karan, tussi na jao.”

When Johar pointed out that the actor was looking different and more composed, Salman joked that time had come for him to follow the advice that he had doled out to others.

In a separate post a week ago, Johar shared how he had shared the idea for the show with his producer father, Yash Johar, before he passed away in June 2004.

“The very first day I shot for it was August 16, 2004, and I’m here now. Eight seasons later, 22 years later, a 161 episodes later. A lot happened. I called lovers, I called friends, I called families. I called lovers who then went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married; I nearly put an end to careers of national icons. I’m living with the word ‘nepotism’ even today,” the filmmaker said about the show that acquired a cult status over the years.

Johar said he is always asked about the next season of “Koffee with Karan”, a show that gave him “so much”.

“I reached a point of time in my life where I’ve realised that all good things have to come to an end. With a kind of a heavy heart I have to say that this will be my very last season of ‘Koffee With Karan’.”