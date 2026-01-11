DT
You will always be my idol: Parleen Gill remembers late singer Prashant Tamang

You will always be my idol: Parleen Gill remembers late singer Prashant Tamang

Tamang rose to fame after winning the singing reality show, following which he went on to feature in films such as 'Gorkha Paltan' and 'Nishani'

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Singer Parleen Gill penned a note on his social media as he remembered his close friend and "Indian Idol 3" winner Prashant Tamang, who died on Sunday of cardiac arrest.

Tamang rose to fame after winning the singing reality show, following which he went on to feature in films such as "Gorkha Paltan" and "Nishani". He died in Delhi on Sunday morning, aged 43.

Sharing a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, Gill, who was also a contestant of "Indian Idol 3", said Tamang was an idol for him.

"Can't believe I'm writing this today. From the day I first met you at the Indian Idol auditions… to watching you win our season and win all our hearts. I still remember me and Abhishek banging the walls with sticks, shouting our lungs out when your name was announced. It felt like we lifted that trophy through you," he wrote.

"From living together in Santacruz, then Malad, then Andheri… From travelling the world together…From Darjeeling, Nepal, Assam, Arunachal and so many more places…I saw your films, your music videos, your concerts, your success. I've literally lived a part of my life through you...You were more than a brother to me. I saw myself in you. As a person, as a soul, as a human being I haven't known anyone purer than you. Today it's a goodbye, brother. Go and win hearts in the afterlife too. You were, you are, and you will always be my idol," he added.

Tamang's latest work is “Paatal Lok 2” where he essayed the role of Daniel Lecho, an assassin.

He will be posthumously seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer "Battle of Galwan", which is set to be released in theatres on April 17. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

