You would not want your biggest enemy to have Trigeminal Neuralgia: Salman

ANI
Updated At : 06:08 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Kolkata, May 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan waves to his fans as he arrives at the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (unseen), Kalighat, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Salman Khan offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, speaking about his health scare on the premiere episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle on Amazon Prime.

Salman arrived on the show for the very first episode alongside Aamir Khan, as he got candid about life, work and more. Revealing that he suffered from Trigeminal Neuralgia — a neurological disease, Salman spoke about how he had extreme pain, which made his everyday activities almost impossible.

“You have to live with it. There are a lot of people surviving with bypass surgeries, heart conditions and much more. When I had Trigeminal Neuralgia, that pain was...you won’t want your biggest enemy to have it. I suffered it for seven-and-a-half years. It used to pain every 4-5 minutes. It would happen suddenly,” the actor said. Salman also recalled how the condition made him struggle with basic things, as he would take an hour and a half to have breakfast.

“I couldn’t chew even an omelette, so I had to force myself, hurt myself and take as much pain, so I could get rid of a meal,” he continued.

On the show, Salman also revealed taking about 750 mg of painkillers for the pain, thinking that it was some dental issue. “I was asked when this pain would go away, and I said that it reduces a bit and keeps coming back when I have a drink or two. That is when they realised it was about a nerve thing,” he stated. The actor recalled an incident from the sets of his 2007 film Partner and shared, “Lara (Dutta) was there. She removed a strand of hair from my face, and I felt pain. I was like ‘Wow Lara, you’re electrifying! That’s when it started.”

