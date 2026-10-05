‘Your place is in jail’: SC slams Rajpal Yadav for failing to honour payment undertaking

Piqued over actor Rajpal Yadav’s failure to honour his undertaking to deposit money towards the dues of a private firm in a long-running series of cheque-bounce cases, the Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on him, saying his place was in jail.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana had on September 15 given the last opportunity of two weeks to Yadav to present a concrete proposal to pay the outstanding amount to the private firm and directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with the top court’s Registry.

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The Bench was angered by the fact that despite the expiry of the two-week period, no payment had been made.

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As Yadav's counsel said, "They (complainant) are not poor," Justice Bagchi responded, "They may be richer than you, but they are poor to the extent you have swindled them. This arrogance needs to be put in its right place. You should know when to open your mouth. Your place is in jail."

The Bench ordered Yadav to make the payment by Tuesday and listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday as the first case of the day.

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The Bench said it could dismiss Yadav's appeal but was reluctant to do so as it could jeopardise the complainant's chances of recovering the money.

Yadav's counsel produced a copy of a demand draft for Rs 50 lakh and submitted that the draft was being processed by the bank.

"Is this genuine or not? We don't know," the Bench said.

When the counsel said that the demand draft was with the bank and was being processed, senior advocate Ajit Sinha, representing the complainant, said, "He is a film actor. He is acting here also. He has no respect for the majesty of the institution."

Upholding Yadav’s conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases, the Delhi High Court on July 10 sentenced him to three-month imprisonment.

The complainant alleged that, in 2013, Yadav tendered seven cheques for Rs 1.05 crore each towards settlement of financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to him for a film in 2010. The cheques were dishonoured, the firm alleged.

An agreement between the parties in 2012 stated that Yadav, his wife and their company had agreed to repay around Rs 11 crore, including interest, the complainant claimed.