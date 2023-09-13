'Your work is commendable'

IANS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to welcome two women sarpanch in the upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15. Neeru Yadav, popularly known as Hockey Sarpanch, from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, and Chhavi Rajawat former Sarpanch of Soda, a village which is 60 km from Jaipur, Rajasthan — will be seen making their way to the hot seat.

Lauding the two women, host Big B says, “Aap dono jis tarah ka kaam kar rahi hai gaon me bahut his sarahniye hai. Bahut badhai aapko.” Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs on Sony.

