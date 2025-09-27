DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / 'You've beaten my record'

‘You’ve beaten my record’

ANI
Updated At : 08:35 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
Legendary actor and politician Kamal Haasan has showered praise on the young talent, Treesha Thosar, who recently won the prestigious National Award under Best Child Artist.

Taking to his X handle, Haasan hailed the little Treesha for beating his own record and wrote, “Dear Ms Treesha Thoshar, my loudest applause goes to you. You’ve beaten my record, as I was already six when I got my first award! Way to go madam. Keep working on your incredible talent. My appreciation to your elders in the house.” In one of the rarest accomplishments, Kamal Haasan won the President’s Gold medal at the age of six for his performance in the Tamil film, Kalathur Kannamma.

The X handle of the actor’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, also shared a video, showing Haasan personally congratulating Treesha over a video call.

“I saw you getting an award. Congratulations,” Kamal Haasan told Treesha, further enquiring about her future projects. The two got into a sweet conversation, as Haasan called himself a “child” and also blessed the little girl.

“From One Child Prodigy to another @ikamalhaasan Sir himself has congratulated #TreeshaThosar for winning her first National award. What a moment for Indian cinema. #KamalHaasan Sir won his first #NationalAward at 6, now Treesha Thosar at 4! Congratulations, Treesha—you are already inspiring the nation!” the video’s caption read.

