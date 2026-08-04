YRF bets big on indie music with Raah Records

For over five decades, Yash Raj Films has shaped some of Indian cinema's most memorable music. Now, the studio is taking that legacy beyond films with the launch of Raah Records—a new music label and artiste incubator dedicated to discovering, nurturing and building long-term careers for original independent artistes.

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Rather than functioning like a conventional record label focused on single releases, Raah Records has been designed as a creative home where artistes receive sustained support across songwriting, production, creative direction, audience building, marketing and strategic partnerships.

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Leading the label is Nakul Sharma, Senior General Manager – Music Management, Yash Raj Films, who has played a key role in developing Raah Records' artiste-first philosophy and long-term incubator model.

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Speaking about the launch, Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, said, "Raah Records represents an important strategic expansion of Yash Raj Films' music business. For over five decades, we have believed in identifying exceptional talent and creating platforms where creativity can thrive. As India's independent music ecosystem enters a defining phase of growth, we believe great artistes need more than distribution—they need belief, time and long-term creative partnership. Raah Records is built around careers, not campaigns, bringing together world-class A&R, artiste development, marketing and distribution to help original artists build lasting careers."

Launching the label is singer-songwriter Aman, whose debut single Jaadugari releases on August 5 across all major audio streaming platforms.

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The release follows nearly a year of creative collaboration between Aman and the Raah Records team, reflecting the label's commitment to artist development before commercial launches.

Speaking about the vision behind the label, Nakul Sharma said, "Raah Records was built on a belief that artists need time, they need trust, and they need the space to grow into who they already are. Our role is to stand beside them throughout that journey, helping them build lasting careers without losing what makes them unique. Aman is exactly the kind of artiste we built Raah for, and Jaadugari felt like a fitting way to begin his journey and the label's."