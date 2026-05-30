Yudhvir Ahlawat beats Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Aishwarya Rai to take the top slot on the IMDB’s most popular celeb of the week list!

IMDB (Internet Movie Database) lists the most popular Indian celebrities every week, based on how often their profiles are visited by internet users. This week, as IMDB India dropped the latest Top 30, a surprise name was at the top. He is child actor Yudhvir Ahlawat, who beat superstars like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya Rai, Vijay and Mohanlal. Yudhvir played a 16-year old sharpshooter in Pulkit’s Kartavya.

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Here’s what the boy-wonder (who is actually 33!) has to say…

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Yudhvir, how does it feel to top the IMDB list beating the biggest superstars?

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Honestly, it still feels surreal. I had no idea about it at all. I was actually preparing a self-test for a project when one of my friends called me and told me that I had come first on the IMDb list. It was completely new for me… something I had never experienced in my life before. It took me time to process what was actually happening. But at the same time, I don’t see it as “beating” anyone. I deeply respect all the senior artistes and superstars. For me, it feels more like audience love reflecting in a very unexpected way. And moments like these just motivate me to work harder and stay focused on the journey ahead.

How did you land the role in Kartavya?

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One day, I received a call from (casting director) Mukesh Chhabra sir’s casting team. They told me they were casting for Kartavya and wanted me to audition for a role. I went to their office fully prepared and gave the audition. Interestingly, they only took one take from me, and after that I was simply told, “Okay, you can go.” I already had this feeling that I was part of the project. I started seeing myself very close to Harpal, my character, as if he had already started becoming a part of me. And then, about a week later, I got a call from Red Chillies’ office confirming that I had been selected for the role of Harpal.

Interestingly, you look 15 when you are actually more than double that age—is that an advantage?

Not really. I usually don’t talk about my real age until I’ve been selected for a role. But if there’s any advantage, it’s that I am able to understand emotions of characters and films quite deeply compared to many co-actors. I also keep writing at times, which helps me observe things better. Right now people may see it as an advantage, but behind it there have been many years of struggles and disadvantages—like being bullied—which shaped me more than anything else.

What was it like working with your director Pulkit and your co-star Saif Ali Khan?

Working with Pulkit sir was a very good experience. Even before going on set, during group readings and narration sessions, I developed a strong connection with him. Every day on set, I learned something new from him—especially about discipline, preparation, and honesty in performance….Working with Saif sir was equally amazing. He is very considerate towards his co-actors. Whenever my close-up shots were being taken, he would give cues. I really admire that there is absolutely no insecurity in him towards his co-actors. He also keeps a very relaxed and positive atmosphere on set, which makes the entire process very comfortable and enjoyable.

Tell me about your other work?

I currently have 3 or 4 projects in the pipeline, including a web show, an independent film, and a feature film. Alongside that, I’ve been performing in the Broadway-style theatre production Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan for the past eight years. We’ve performed this show in several countries, including the US and Canada as well.

Is Kartavya getting you more quality projects?

Yes, Kartavya has definitely opened new doors for me and led to more meaningful conversations within the industry. People are now noticing my work with a more serious perspective, which is very encouraging.