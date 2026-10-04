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Home / Entertainment / Yukti Thareja confirmed as female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Farzi Season 2

Yukti Thareja confirmed as female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Farzi Season 2

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:15 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is adding a new face to its second season. Yukti Thareja has signed on as the female lead, stepping into what she calls the show's only central female role this time around. "I am playing the main female lead in Farzi Season 2. I am the only central female protagonist this season. All my scenes are with Shahid Kapoor. My character is a fearless Gen-Z woman who speaks up against the system," Thareja said.

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Production is well underway, with roughly 80 percent of her scenes already in the can and a mid-2027 release on the horizon.

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Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK return to direct the crime drama, picking up after Shahid's character Sunny, a counterfeiter hiding behind an artist's cover, barely escaped capture at the end of season one. He and his friend Firoz, played by Bhuvan Arora, slipped past both Special Task Force officer Michael Vedanayagam, played by Vijay Sethupathi, and crime boss Mansoor Dalal, played by Kay Kay Menon. The first run also introduced Raashii Khanna as Megha, a woman who got close to Sunny while secretly trying to expose his operation.

Sethupathi is confirmed to return, with the new season tracking Sunny and Firoz as they push to grow their counterfeiting business while dodging the same two threats that nearly brought them down before.

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Beyond Farzi, Thareja's resume includes Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate and Delhi Crime Season 3. She first broke into the mainstream through the music video Lut Gaye with Emraan Hashmi, now past a billion YouTube views, and has also appeared in the Malayalam action film Marco.

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