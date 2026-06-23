Filmmaker Zack Snyder praised Huma Qureshi, with whom he worked in "Army of the Dead", after watching the trailer of her upcoming film "Baby Do Die Do" and said it is great to have her deliver "another powerful performance".

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The makers of the film released the trailer on Monday. It featured Qureshi in the role of a deaf-mute assassin. Snyder shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle. "Just watched the trailer for 'Baby Do Die Do' and loved what I saw. The film looks ambitious, cinematic, and incredibly well-crafted. Having worked with Huma before, it's great to see her delivering another powerful performance," he wrote.

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The film is directed by Nachiket Samant, and also features Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik, among others.

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Qureshi is introduced as Baby, an ordinary, deaf-and-mute NGO worker and an assassin, who is haunted by the voice of her dead sister. When a mission goes wrong, she must face betrayals, buried traumas, and uncover the truth about her own identity.

The film is produced by Qureshi's brother, Saqib Saleem, and is set to release on July 3. The music has been composed by Arjun Iyer.

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"Army of the Dead" released in 2021 and was helmed by Snyder. It featured Qureshi in the role of Geeta, a single mother and Indian refugee who lives in the quarantine camp outside a zombie-infested Las Vegas.