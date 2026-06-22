Zakir Khan’s ‘Papa Yaar’ to release on Netflix     

Zakir Khan’s comedy special “Papa Yaar” is set to stream on Netflix.

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The streaming platform shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle on Sunday. The teaser featured the comedian in conversation with his father, Ustad Ismail Khan. “It’s gonna be papa’s special day soon yaar. Watch ‘Papa Yaar’ by Zakir Khan, coming soon, only on Netflix,” read the caption.

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It was re-shared by Khan.

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The comedian recently concluded “Papa Yaar” tour, which started in June 2025. The final show was held in Mumbai and also featured a special appearance by renowned Bollywood actor and comedian Johny Lever.

Khan had a breakthrough in 2012 when he won Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian competition. He has also featured in several stand-up specials, including, “Haq Se Single”, “Kaksha”, and “Zakir Khan: Delulu Express”, among others.

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