Zee 5 unveils trailer of 'Teen Tigada', a story of love, dreams and unexpected turns

Exploring young love, ambition and the uncertainties of life, "Teen Tigada" follows a group of young individuals navigating relationships while pursuing their dreams in the worlds of music and cricket.

Featuring Prasanna Bisht, Danesh Razvi, Archika Arora, Samarth Mehta and Grusha Kapoor in pivotal roles, "Teen Tigada" is produced by Streetlamp Media Entertainment LLP and I Scream Dreams Media Pvt Ltd. It will premier on Hindi Zee 5 on November 20.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of the young individuals with big dreams, introducing audiences to the worlds of music, cricket and romance. At the centre of the story are Asmani and Manas, whose relationship takes an unexpected turn when an unplanned pregnancy changes the course of their lives.

As the couple grapples with newfound responsibilities while trying to pursue their personal aspirations, their relationship faces an unceratin future. Blending romance, light-hearted moments and emotional drama, "Teen Tigada" explores the choices and challenges that come with growing up.