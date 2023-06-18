Zee Café brings StartUp Season 1

Zee Café brings the crime thriller StartUp Season 1, starting June 19 at 9 pm. The series is created by Ben Ketai and stars Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, and Otmara Marrero. A desperate banker, a Haitian-American gang lord, and a Cuban-American hacker unite to create a dream team for organised crime. Together, the three build GenCoin, a start-up idea that helps conceal their illegal money. However, the path is not so easy.