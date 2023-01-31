Zee Café is all set for thrilling legal drama, Damages

Zee Café is all set to bring the season one of the thrilling legal drama, Damages. The show will be telecast at 9 pm on all weekdays starting today on Zee Café.
Starring Glenn Close, Rose Byrne and Tate Donovan, the show revolves around a high-powered attorney Patty Hewes, who has been caring for her granddaughter and experiencing a second chance at raising a child.
However, that ends when Patty’s son Michael sues for custody of the little girl. When Patty’s protege, Ellen Parsons, agrees to testify as a character witness for Michael at the custody trial, Patty scrambles to prevent her from taking the stand, fearing that Ellen will reveal Patty’s secrets.
