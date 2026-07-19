ZEE5 announces new films, series across seven languages; R Madhavan to host 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0'

ZEE5 has announced its biggest multilingual content slate yet, unveiling a wide range of films, web series and shows across seven Indian languages.

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The streaming platform shared details of its upcoming Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada and Bangla line-up at an event on Saturday.

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The platform's upcoming slate includes original series, films, live sports, animation, kids' content and AI-powered storytelling. ZEE5 has also partnered with several production houses and filmmakers across different languages for its new projects, according to the release.

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In Hindi, the platform has announced new original series such as Kambli, inspired by the life of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, The Scam: Leaked, Coffee King, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0, hosted by R. Madhavan, and the return of Zee Horror Show. Popular franchises including Rangbaaz Season 4, Janaawar 2, and Bakaiti Season 2 are also part of the line-up.

The Hindi film slate includes Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy, Bandar with Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata starring Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Meri Jaan featuring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, Sarvgunn Sampann with Vaani Kapoor, Ghamasaan, Ikroop, and Dalimb.

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The platform also announced several regional titles. Tamil viewers can look forward to Koose Munisamy Veerappan, Thadayam, Ananthakaalam, Thee Kural, Demonte Colony 3, Hi!, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, and Raawadi.

In Telugu, the slate includes Shrimathi, Objection Mylord, the return of Jayammu Nishchayammu Ra, and films such as Venky Anil 5, NBK111, and Vrushakarma.

Kannada audiences will get Ayyana Mane Season 2, Bitcoin Scam, Operation Bangara, and Karavali. Malayalam releases include A Queen, Malabar Cup, Kerala Underground, and Balan the Boy. Marathi viewers can expect Hey Kay Navin? Season 2, Aga Aai, Aaho Aai, Tumbadchi Manjula, and Bhootam Bhayam. In Bangla, the platform announced new seasons of Shwetkali and Lalbazaar, along with Aloor Dosh and Priyo Bondhu.

Apart from films and series, ZEE5 also announced its upcoming sports line-up, including FIFA, Bundesliga, ILT20 Season 5, and Tamil Nadu Kabaddi. The platform will also expand its animation and kids' catalogue with several new titles. (ANI)