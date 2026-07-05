ZEE5 takes down Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Satluj’ in India, issues statement on social media
In a statement released on social media, the platform acknowledges the ‘truly overwhelming’ response the film has received from audiences but says the title will remain unavailable until further notice
Streaming platform ZEE5 has officially removed Diljit Dosanjh’s film “Satluj” from availability in India, citing undisclosed “current developments”.
In a statement released on social media, the platform acknowledged the “truly overwhelming” response the film has received from audiences but said the title would remain unavailable until further notice. Despite the removal, ZEE5 expressed support for the filmmakers and the project’s intent, stating, “We stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it,” and emphasised its commitment to promoting authentic and meaningful narratives.
While the exact reasons behind the decision remain unclear, ZEE5 has assured subscribers that it is exploring “every appropriate avenue through due process” to restore the film on the platform. As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for its return.
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also reacted to the development on X.
Shocked and saddened by the arbitrary removal of #Satluj from #ZEE5 in India.
A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab’s painful history and honours the supreme sacrifice of S. Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way.
This is not mere censorship — it is an… pic.twitter.com/yfrkMKYq5D
— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) July 5, 2026