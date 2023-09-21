ZEE5 unveils the first look of romantic thriller series Duranga 2

The wait is over. ZEE5 announced the second season of the much-awaited series, Duranga with a motion poster. The official adaptation of the Korean show, Flower of Evil, Duranga S1 went on to become a much-loved romantic thriller series. Now, the second season will see the return of Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Barkha Sen Gupta, Rajesh Khattar reprising their respective roles and it will see Amit Sadh play a critical lead role. Produced by Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals and directed by Rohan Sippy, Duranga S2 will witness the real Sammit Patel ( Amit Sadh) wake up from coma and go after Abhishek Banne (Gulshan Devaiah), who has been living as Sammit Patel.