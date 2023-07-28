 Zeenat Aman finds a 'meme-worthy' old picture of herself: 'Let's have some fun' : The Tribune India

  Zeenat Aman finds a 'meme-worthy' old picture of herself: 'Let's have some fun'

Zeenat Aman finds a 'meme-worthy' old picture of herself: 'Let's have some fun'

Zeenat Aman asks fans to come up with an original caption for her picture

Zeenat Aman finds a 'meme-worthy' old picture of herself: 'Let's have some fun'

Zeenat Aman. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 28

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, on Thursday, shared a gorgeous picture of herself with a meme. She posted a monochrome picture on Instagram and wrote a meme which read, "Let's have some fun today. You know that I love memes. They're witty, satirical, droll, and almost always hilarious! I find this old picture, where I appear so fed up and dejected, completely meme-worthy."

Sharing a meme, she wrote, "My face says... "When you want to go home but they ask for one more shot."

Then, she asked her fans for an image caption of her picture, "If you're game, then come up with an original caption for this image and leave it in the comments. I'll share my favourite ones on my stories. Meme me! (But don't forget my rules of engagement.)" 

Riteish Deshmukh reacted to the post and wrote, "When the director says 'I want to narrate my next script to you & you be like - I want to get out this one."

Netizens also responded and flooded the comment section with lots of memes related to her picture.

One fan wrote, "When you're dressed for barbie but he got tickets to Oppenheimer."

While another one commented, "When he says,"You're not like other girls".

Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair and many more things.Â  On the work front, the actress has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat', was known for doing unconventional roles in her era when many actresses are reluctant to take up those characters.

