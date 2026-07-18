Zendaya has become the centre of an unexpected talking point - not over her outfit, but her jewellery - after appearing at a London photocall for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey wearing earrings made from ancient gold artefacts.

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The earrings incorporate a pair of gold discs, described by dealer Barron London as “a pair of Ziwiye gold medallion plaques, circa 1st millennium BC, Iran”, mounted by jeweller Glenn Spiro with diamonds in 18-carat yellow gold. Spiro reportedly designed the setting in 2018 and Barron London acquired the piece in 2020. The Mayfair-based dealer says the earrings are not for sale and remain part of the company's private collection, mounted with a claw setting designed not to damage the original artefacts.

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The discs are believed to be linked to the Ziwiye hoard, unearthed in 1947 near Saqqez in Iran's Kurdistan region, when locals reportedly found a coffin packed with gold, silver and ivory objects. Because the find was not professionally excavated, many pieces were broken up and sold individually. Surviving fragments are now scattered across institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Louvre and the British Museum.

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Reaction has been split. Some fashion fans praised the historic, statement-making styling, calling it one of Zendaya's most memorable red carpet looks yet. Others felt uneasy about seeing genuine ancient artefacts worn as accessories, questioning whether pieces with such historical significance belong on a red carpet rather than in a museum.

Zendaya, who plays Athena in the film, has not publicly addressed the discussion. The moment has drawn comparisons with past fashion talking points, including Margot Robbie's Taj Mahal diamond necklace and Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe gown, both of which sparked similar conversations about wearing pieces of history on the red carpet.

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The Odyssey is now showing in cinemas.