Zindagi original Mrs & Mr Shameem features Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz

Having delighted audiences with critically acclaimed and path breaking originals such as Churails, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Dhoop Ki Deewar, among others, ZEE5 has announced its next Zindagi original titled Mrs & Mr Shameem.

The 20-episode series features popular actors Saba Qamar of Hindi Medium fame and Nauman Ijaz, and is set to premiere on ZEE5 on March 11.

The show is directed by Kashif Nisar, who is known for his work on series like Dumpukht - Aatish E Ishq and O Rangreza while the show is penned by Sajjad Gul (Saji) a contemporary play writer, who is also known for touching upon social issues and psychological traits through his stories.

Speaking about her experience playing Umaina, Saba Qamar says, “Umaina is fearless, strong and is not afraid to express herself. She is a true wild child. Playing this role was very exciting and challenging at the same time as it is very different from the roles I have played earlier. I think it’s time men and women are given the freedom to choose their path and not be restricted to play by the rules. Mrs & Mr Shameem demonstrates this perfectly.”