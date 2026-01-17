Zoya Afroz earns praise for standout performance in Netflix crime thriller Taskaree: The Smugglers’ Web
Critics and viewers hail actress for anchoring the emotional core of the series alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar
Netflix’s latest crime thriller Taskaree: The Smugglers’ Web has received strong critical and audience acclaim, with actress Zoya Afroz emerging as a major highlight. The series, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar, delves into the dark world of smuggling networks, moral dilemmas and high-stakes intrigue set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underbelly.
Afroz’s portrayal of Priya Khubchandani has drawn widespread praise for its emotional depth and nuance. Critics have lauded her ability to balance vulnerability with resilience, calling her performance central to the show’s impact. Reviews have described her acting as “first-rate,” noting how she conveys fear, strength and determination with understated intensity.
The storyline follows Priya’s journey from an ordinary life into a web of dangerous conspiracies, adding a strong emotional arc to the ensemble-driven narrative. Social media response has mirrored critical appreciation, with viewers calling Afroz’s performance “natural” and “splendid,” even amid the series’ fast-paced action.
Industry observers have described Taskaree: The Smugglers’ Web as a solid addition to Netflix’s crime thriller catalogue, citing sharp writing, tight pacing and Afroz’s assured screen presence alongside seasoned actors.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now