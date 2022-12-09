‘Zwigato’ to be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala

After the World premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das’ Zwigato, is set to premiere in India at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. The film has been selected as the opening film in the Kaleidoscope section of the festival. The screenings are on December 10 and 13, 2022. Written and directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil Sharma as a food delivery rider, who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms.
Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who starts to work to support his income. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh
However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...
Aaftab Poonawala to appear in court proceedings through video-conferencing
The 28-year-old is in judicial custody