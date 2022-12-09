‘Zwigato’ to be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala

After the World premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das’ Zwigato, is set to premiere in India at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. The film has been selected as the opening film in the Kaleidoscope section of the festival. The screenings are on December 10 and 13, 2022. Written and directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil Sharma as a food delivery rider, who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms.

Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who starts to work to support his income. — TMS