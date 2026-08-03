1492: Voyage that connected and divided the world

Origin / History

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The fall of Constantinople (1453) disrupted traditional trade routes to Asia, pushing European powers to search for new sea routes. While Portugal explored Africa's coast, Christopher Columbus proposed reaching Asia by sailing west across the Atlantic. After the Reconquista (1492), the Spanish monarchs Ferdinand II and Isabella I agreed to fund his expedition under the Capitulations of Santa Fe.

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On August 3, 1492, Columbus sailed from Palos de la Frontera, beginning one of history's most transformative voyages.

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What happened?

Columbus sailed with Santa María, Pinta and Niña and reached San Salvador (Bahamas) on October 12, 1492, mistakenly believing he had reached Asia. This led to the terms "Indies" and "Indians." He made four voyages (1492–1502), establishing sustained contact between Europe and the Americas.

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Columbus neither "discovered" America nor was the first European to reach it. Indigenous civilizations such as the Maya, Aztec, Inca and Taíno had existed for centuries, while Leif Erikson reached North America around the 11th century. His real significance lies in initiating continuous transatlantic interaction. The Treaty of Tordesillas (1494) later divided newly discovered territories between Spain and Portugal.

Why is it significant?

The voyage triggered the Columbian Exchange—the transfer of crops, animals, diseases and people between the Old and New Worlds. Crops like potato, maize and tomato transformed global agriculture, while European diseases devastated Indigenous populations. It also accelerated colonial expansion and the Atlantic slave trade.

Economically, American silver fuelled Europe's Price Revolution, shifted global trade towards the Atlantic, and laid the foundations of mercantilism, colonial empires and early globalisation.

UPSC Relevance

Prelims: 3 August 1492; 12 October 1492; Santa María–Pinta–Niña; Ferdinand & Isabella; Treaty of Tordesillas (1494); Columbian Exchange; Price Revolution; compare with Vasco da Gama (1498).

Mains: GS-I (World History). Link with the Age of Exploration, colonialism, mercantilism, globalisation, Indigenous rights and the emergence of the modern world economy.

Expected Questions

Prelims: With reference to the Columbian Exchange, consider the following statements:

It involved the exchange of crops, animals and diseases between the Old and New Worlds. Potato and maize reached Europe through this exchange. It began after Vasco da Gama reached India.

Which of the above statements are correct?

a) 1 and 2

b) 2 only

c) 1and 3

d) All of the above

Mains : "Christopher Columbus' voyage of 1492 marked the beginning of global integration but also of colonial exploitation." Discuss.

Key Words

Christopher Columbus • Age of Exploration • Columbian Exchange • Treaty of Tordesillas • Price Revolution • Mercantilism • Spanish Colonialism • Globalisation • Indigenous Peoples • Atlantic Slave Trade • Vasco da Gama