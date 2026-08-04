Origin / History

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By the early 20th century, Europe was divided into two rival military blocs—the Triple Entente (Britain, France and Russia) and the Triple Alliance (Germany, Austria-Hungary and Italy). The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand at Sarajevo on June 28, 1914 triggered a chain of declarations of war. When Germany invaded neutral Belgium, Britain declared war on August 4, 1914 under the Treaty of London (1839). As part of the British Empire, India was automatically drawn into the conflict.

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What happened?

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The First World War (1914–1918) was the first industrial-scale global conflict, marked by tanks, submarines, aircraft and chemical weapons. India contributed over 1.3 million soldiers and labourers, who served in France, Mesopotamia, East Africa and Gallipoli, besides providing substantial financial support.

The war also transformed Indian politics. The Lucknow Pact (1916) united the Congress and the Muslim League, while Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Annie Besant launched the Home Rule Movement. The Montagu Declaration (1917) promised the gradual introduction of responsible government, leading to constitutional reforms.

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Why is it significant?

Globally, the war destroyed the German, Austro-Hungarian, Ottoman and Russian Empires, leading to the Treaty of Versailles (1919) and the creation of the League of Nations.

For India, the war became a turning point in the freedom struggle. Wartime inflation, heavy taxation and economic hardships fuelled widespread discontent. Although the Government of India Act, 1919 introduced diarchy, it failed to meet Indian aspirations. The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre (1919) further eroded faith in British rule and accelerated the shift towards Gandhian mass movements, culminating in the Non-Cooperation Movement (1920).

UPSC Relevance

Prelims: Sarajevo assassination (June 28, 1914); Britain's entry into the war (August 4, 1914); Lucknow Pact (1916); Montagu Declaration (1917); Government of India Act (1919); Rowlatt Act; Jallianwala Bagh; Treaty of Versailles; League of Nations.

Mains: GS-I (World History & Modern India) and GS-II (Constitutional Development). Link World War I with nationalism, constitutional reforms, imperialism, the Home Rule Movement and the rise of mass politics.

Expected Questions

Prelims: With reference to the impact of the First World War on India, consider the following statements:

The Lucknow Pact united the Congress and the Muslim League. The Montagu Declaration promised immediate responsible government. The Government of India Act, 1919 introduced diarchy in the provinces.

Which of the above statements are correct?

a) 1 and 2

b) 2 only

c) 1and 3

d) All of the above

Mains : "The First World War acted as a catalyst in transforming India's freedom struggle from constitutional agitation to mass mobilisation." Discuss.

Key Words

World War I • Triple Entente • Triple Alliance • Sarajevo Assassination • Lucknow Pact • Home Rule Movement • Montagu Declaration • Government of India Act, 1919 • Diarchy • Rowlatt Act • Jallianwala Bagh • Treaty of Versailles • League of Nations