50 years of guardianship: Eravikulam’s wildlife triumph

Eravikulam National Park in Kerala completes five decades as a national park in 2025, having received this status in 1975. Situated in Idukki district and covering nearly 97 sq km, the park forms part of the Western Ghats, a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot and UNESCO World Heritage landscape.

The park is internationally noted for conserving the largest viable population of the Nilgiri tahr, an endangered mountain ungulate endemic to the Western Ghats and the state animal of Kerala. Long-term protection, habitat management and regulated tourism have contributed to steady recovery of this species, positioning Eravikulam as a successful case study in wildlife conservation.

Ecologically, the park safeguards the fragile shola–grassland mosaic, a high-altitude ecosystem critical for groundwater recharge and the health of downstream river systems. It also includes Anamudi Peak (2,695 m), the highest point in peninsular India, adding to its geomorphological and climatic significance.

A distinctive feature of Eravikulam is the 12-yearly blooming of Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), when vast stretches of the landscape turn blue-purple. This rare phenological event has implications for ecology, pollination studies and sustainable tourism management.

Historically, the area transitioned from a colonial-era game reserve to a scientifically managed protected area under the Kerala Forest Department. The park is among the pioneers in eco-sensitive management, including seasonal closures during the Nilgiri tahr’s breeding period.

For UPSC aspirants, Eravikulam National Park is relevant to themes such as Western Ghats conservation, endemic species, protected area governance, climate resilience and sustainable eco-tourism, reflecting the evolution of India’s conservation strategies over the last 50 years.