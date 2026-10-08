8 October — 1932: How India got its Air Force

On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force (IAF) came into existence through Act XIV of 1932, approved by the then Viceroy, Lord Willingdon. It began as a small auxiliary air force under the British Empire, modeled on the Royal Air Force, with just a handful of officers and aircraft.

From colonial auxiliary to strategic force

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In its early years, the IAF’s role was limited:

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Supporting the British Indian Army in frontier operations.

in frontier operations. Providing transport, reconnaissance and limited ground-attack capabilities.

The Second World War transformed this. Indian air personnel saw extensive service, the force expanded rapidly and, in recognition, the prefix “Royal” was added in 1945, creating the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF).

After Independence in 1947, the RIAF was divided between India and Pakistan. India retained the larger share and, in 1950, became the Indian Air Force under the Republic. Since then, the IAF has evolved from a colonial support arm into a central pillar of India’s defence architecture, involved in:

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Major wars (1947–48, 1965, 1971, 1999).

Strategic air power, deterrence , and rapid mobility.

, and rapid mobility. Surveillance, air defense and humanitarian/disaster-response missions.

Why it matters for UPSC

The IAF’s trajectory illustrates:

GS III: Defense and security, evolution of armed forces, role of air power, disaster response.

GS I: Modern history, colonial military institutions and their transformation after Independence.

GS II: Governance, institutional evolution in the security sector.

For aspirants, the key is not just dates, but how a colonial auxiliary force became integral to India’s strategic autonomy, regional power projection and internal security.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims

With reference to the Indian Air Force, consider the following statements:

The IAF was established on 8 October 1932 as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire. The prefix “Royal” was added to the Indian Air Force immediately after Independence in 1947. Post-Independence, the IAF has expanded its role to include strategic air power, surveillance and disaster-response operations.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

Trace the institutional evolution of the Indian Air Force from its creation in 1932 to its present role. How has its function changed from a colonial auxiliary force to a central component of India’s defense and security architecture?

Key words

Indian Air Force (IAF); 8 October 1932; Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF); colonial military; air power; strategic autonomy; defense architecture; surveillance; disaster response; institutional evolution.