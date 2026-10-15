A. P. J. Abdul Kalam: Building India’s strategic technology

A country’s security does not rest only on weapons; it rests on the ability to design, build and sustain its own technologies. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam’s career illustrates how scientific institutions can turn research into strategic capability.

Origin

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Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. After studying aeronautical engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology, he joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 1960.

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His early work involved hovercraft development, but his larger contribution lay in helping India build capabilities in space and guided missiles.

Space and missiles

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At the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Kalam was associated with the development of India’s Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3), which successfully placed the Rohini satellite into orbit in 1980. This achievement strengthened India’s ability to access space independently.

He later returned to DRDO, where he led the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). The programme contributed to missiles including Agni, Prithvi, Trishul, Akash and Nag, although their development depended on the work of large teams of scientists, engineers and defence institutions.

Scientific research → indigenous design and testing → strategic autonomy

What it means

Kalam’s work should be seen as part of a national effort, not the achievement of one individual. ISRO, DRDO, public-sector industry, universities and skilled technicians collectively created the institutional base for India’s aerospace and missile programmes.

Indigenous capability matters because it reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, supports strategic decision-making and enables adaptation to national requirements. It also creates spin-offs for materials, electronics, computing and manufacturing.

Kalam later served as President from 2002 to 2007 and became a major advocate for scientific education. But his enduring public contribution was his insistence that India’s future depended on research, innovation and technological self-reliance.

UPSC relevance

GS-III: Science and technology, defence preparedness, indigenisation and security.

Science and technology, defence preparedness, indigenisation and security. GS-II: Governance of scientific institutions and public investment.

Governance of scientific institutions and public investment. Essay: Technology, self-reliance and national development.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements:

A. P. J. Abdul Kalam was associated with the SLV-3 programme of ISRO. The Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme was implemented under DRDO. Agni and Prithvi were developed as part of India’s missile programme.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“Technological self-reliance is essential for strategic autonomy, but it requires sustained public investment and institutional capacity.” Discuss with reference to India’s space and missile programmes.

Key Words

ISRO, DRDO, SLV-3, IGMDP, Agni, Prithvi, indigenous technology, strategic autonomy, defence research, self-reliance.