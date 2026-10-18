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Home / Exam Mentor / Alaska: The purchase that changed the Pacific map

Alaska: The purchase that changed the Pacific map

This Day in History (October 18)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:38 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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In 1867, Russia sold a vast, thinly governed territory on the edge of North America to the United States for $7.2 million. Critics called it “Seward’s Folly”; within a century, Alaska had become central to American power in the North Pacific. The formal transfer occurred at Sitka on 18 October 1867.

Origin

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After the Crimean War, Russia found Alaska expensive to defend and difficult to develop. Fear that Britain might seize it in a future war strengthened the case for sale. Secretary of State William H. Seward, an advocate of American expansion, negotiated the treaty with Russian minister Edouard de Stoeckl; it was signed on 30 March 1867 and ratified by the U.S. Senate in April.

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What changed?

StageConsequence
Territorial acquisitionU.S. presence on the North Pacific rim
Resource discoveryGold, oil and fisheries strengthened its economic value
Strategic locationArctic and Pacific security importance
Contemporary ArcticShipping routes, energy and great-power competition

Why it matters

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Alaska shows that territory’s worth is not fixed at acquisition. Its importance grew as transport, extraction technology and strategic competition changed. Today, melting ice and new Arctic shipping possibilities have renewed attention to the region, though modern geopolitics should not be read backwards into Seward’s motives.

UPSC relevance

The episode connects strategic geography, territorial expansion, natural resources, Arctic governance and international relations. It illustrates how state power depends not merely on land, but on the ability to access, defend and develop it.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: Consider the following statements regarding the Alaska Purchase of 1867:

  1. The treaty was signed before the formal transfer of Alaska to the United States.
  2. William H. Seward was the U.S. Secretary of State who negotiated the purchase.
  3. The purchase price was paid in British pounds.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: “Territorial acquisitions may appear economically marginal at the time of purchase but acquire strategic value through later technological and geopolitical change.” Discuss with reference to Alaska.

Key Words

Alaska Purchase; William H. Seward; Russian America; Sitka; strategic geography; Arctic geopolitics; natural resources; North Pacific; territorial expansion.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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