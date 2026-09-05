An illustrious teacher

History

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888 in Tiruttani, in the Madras Presidency. He spent his career as a philosopher, teaching at Mysore, Calcutta and Oxford, where he held the Spalding Professorship of Eastern Religion and Ethics, and later served as Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and Banaras Hindu University.

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Why it is important

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He chaired the University Education Commission of 1948–49, which set the framework for higher education in independent India and recommended reforms to curriculum and university governance that eventually fed into the creation of the UGC. He represented India at UNESCO and was ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952, before becoming India's first Vice-President (1952–62) and then its second President (1962–67). His scholarly work, including the two-volume Indian Philosophy, brought Vedanta and Indian thought to a global academic audience at a time when it was often waved aside without a second look.

Significance

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The University Education Commission's report still gets cited in India's higher-education policy debates and helped shape later reforms, including the National Policy on Education. There's a smaller, more personal story too: when friends and students wanted to mark his birthday, Radhakrishnan asked that the day be set aside for teachers instead. That request is why Teachers' Day has been observed every 5 September since 1962.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Aspect Detail Born 5 September 1888, Tiruttani Key commission University Education Commission, 1948–49 Vice-President 1952–62 President 1962–67 Teachers' Day origin 1962, at his own suggestion

Relevant to GS I for Indian philosophy and education policy history, and to Society for the origins of Teachers' Day.

Expected UPSC questions

(Prelims) The University Education Commission of 1948–49 was chaired by: (a) B.R. Ambedkar (b) S. Radhakrishnan (c) D.S. Kothari (d) M. Visvesvaraya (Mains) Discuss Dr. S. Radhakrishnan's contribution to shaping India's post-independence higher education policy through the University Education Commission.

Keywords

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Teachers' Day, University Education Commission, Vedanta, Indian Philosophy, Vice-President of India, President of India, UNESCO, Banaras Hindu University, higher education reform