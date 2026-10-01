ANDHRA STATE, 1953: THE BEGINNING OF LINGUISTIC REORGANISATION

History

India's provinces at Independence still followed colonial administrative lines, not linguistic ones. Telugu speakers were split across the Nizam's Hyderabad and Madras Presidency, and demands for a separate Telugu state went back to the 1920s Congress itself, without result once freedom arrived and the Centre grew wary of redrawing internal boundaries.

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What it is

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Potti Sriramulu, a Congress veteran already known for fasts over Dalit temple entry, began an indefinite fast on 19 October 1952 demanding a separate Andhra state. It drew little official attention for weeks. As his health failed and unrest spread through the Telugu districts, Nehru wrote to Madras premier Rajagopalachari on 12 December urging acceptance of the demand; Sriramulu still refused to break his fast without a formal announcement, and died on 15 December 1952, on the 58th day. Rioting followed. On 19 December 1952 Nehru announced the formation of a Telugu-speaking state, and Andhra State came into being on 1 October 1953, carved out of Madras with Kurnool as capital.

Significance

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Andhra's creation broke the Centre's reluctance to concede linguistic states and set the template every subsequent boundary demand invoked. It embedded language as a legitimate basis for federal units under Article 3, while leaving the Centre's power to alter boundaries intact, a balance still central to how Indian federalism absorbs regional identity without fragmenting sovereignty.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Linguistic demand → Article 3 → States Reorganisation Commission (Fazl Ali Commission) → SRA 1956 → federalism and national integration → asymmetric accommodation of regional identity

What questions can on expect from this topic

(Prelims) With reference to the reorganisation of states in independent India, consider the following events:

Formation of Andhra State States Reorganisation Commission submitted its report Potti Sriramulu undertook a fast unto death Enactment of the States Reorganisation Act

Which one of the following is the correct chronological sequence of these events?

3 – 1 – 2 – 4 B. 3 – 2 – 1 – 4 C. 1 – 3 – 2 – 4 D. 3 – 1 – 4 – 2

(Mains) "The formation of Andhra State was less an isolated event than a trigger for restructuring Indian federalism." Examine.

Key Words

Potti Sriramulu | Linguistic states | Article 3 | States Reorganisation Commission | SRA 1956 | Federalism | National integration