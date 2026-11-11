St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh, organised the Annual Function of its Primary Wing, ‘ECLAT 2026 – Where Young Stars Shine’. The two-day event showcased the talents, creativity and confidence of the young Anneans through a series of cultural and theatrical performances. The programme commenced with an impressive performance by the school band, followed by the ‘Dance of Faith’. In keeping with the school’s entry into its golden jubilee year, the students ceremoniously unveiled the golden jubilee logo and presented the jubilee anthem. The cultural presentations included Indian folk dances, international dance forms and a variety of theatrical performances. The comic drama ‘Homework Ki Yachika’, the skit ‘From Fear to Fearlessness’ and the folktale ‘Alibaba and the Forty Thieves’ were among the major attractions. The energetic bhangra performance received an enthusiastic response from the audience. The first day was graced by Dr Pravendra Kumar, renowned scientist and former Director of DRDO, New Delhi, as the chief guest, and Dr Indranil Banerjee, Associate Dean of International Relations and Associate Professor at IISER, Mohali, as the guest of honour. On the second day, D Sudarvizhi, Assistant Inspector General (Internal Security), Intelligence Headquarters, Mohali, was the chief guest, while Dr Santosh B Satbhai, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at IISER, Mohali, was the guest of honour. The school Manager, Rev Fr John Thatheus, and Rev Fr Michael Rexon also graced the occasion. The distinguished guests were felicitated by the school Manager and the Principal with mementoes, shawls and bouquets as a mark of respect and appreciation.