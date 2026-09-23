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Home / Exam Mentor / Assaye and Company Power

Assaye and Company Power

This Day in History (September 23)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:28 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Battle of Assaye 1803 Arthur Wellesley (later Duke of Wellington) fording the Kaitna, Vintage illustration
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23 September 1803: 

The Battle of Assaye was fought in the Deccan on 23 September 1803 during the Second Anglo-Maratha War. Its importance lay less in one commander’s battlefield reputation than in the political conditions that allowed the East India Company to intervene in the fractured Maratha Confederacy.

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A Confederacy Under Strain

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The Maratha power was not a centralised empire. The Peshwa at Pune, Scindia, Holkar, Bhonsle and Gaekwad maintained separate interests. After the conflict between Peshwa Baji Rao II and Holkar, the Peshwa sought British protection through the Treaty of Bassein in December 1802. The treaty placed the Peshwa within the framework of Lord Wellesley’s Subsidiary Alliance and allowed British troops to be stationed in Maratha territory.

Scindia and Raghoji II Bhonsle rejected this settlement. The Company thus entered the war claiming to restore its treaty ally, while pursuing a larger strategic objective: preventing a powerful confederacy from blocking British expansion across western and central India.

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The Battle

Major-General Arthur Wellesley commanded the British force. The Maratha army, associated with Daulat Rao Scindia and Raghoji Bhonsle, was numerically superior and possessed substantial artillery, including troops trained in European methods. Wellesley crossed the Kaitna River near Assaye and attacked despite the risks of confronting a larger force.

The British victory involved severe casualties. Their success resulted from aggressive manoeuvre, infantry discipline and the ability to maintain cohesion under heavy artillery fire. The Maratha army was not destroyed as a political force, but its defeat weakened the military bargaining power of Scindia and Bhonsle.

Expansion Through War and Treaty

Assaye must be read alongside the Treaty of Bassein and subsequent campaigns. The Company combined diplomacy with military pressure:

  • Treaty with the Peshwa created a legal and strategic foothold.
  • Victory at Assaye weakened two major Maratha powers.
  • Further campaigns produced treaties that expanded British influence.
  • The Company moved from coastal commerce toward territorial and political supremacy.

The battle also illustrates the limits of attributing colonial conquest to battlefield brilliance alone. British success depended on Maratha divisions, access to resources, disciplined sepoy forces and a diplomatic system that converted military victories into political control.

UPSC Relevance

  • Second Anglo-Maratha War and Treaty of Bassein.
  • Subsidiary Alliance and indirect expansion.
  • Maratha Confederacy and internal divisions.
  • Company’s transition from trading corporation to territorial power.

Possible UPSC Questions

Prelims: Consider the following statements:

  1. Assaye was fought during the Second Anglo-Maratha War.
  2. The Treaty of Bassein preceded the battle.
  3. The battle ended all Maratha resistance to the British.

    Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

    a) only 1

    b) 1and 3 only

    c) only 2

    d) 1 and 2 only

Mains: “The British conquest of Maratha territories resulted from the interaction of military power, diplomatic treaties and political divisions.” Discuss with reference to Assaye.

Keywords: Assaye; Second Anglo-Maratha War; Arthur Wellesley; Scindia; Bhonsle; Treaty of Bassein; Subsidiary Alliance; Maratha Confederacy.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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