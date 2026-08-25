August 25, 1917 —When Indians began to command the colonial army

For sixty years after 1857, an Indian soldier could rise no higher than the rank of subedar. The First World War forced the British to reconsider that ceiling.

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History

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The British Indian Army recruited Indian soldiers in enormous numbers but reserved commissioned command for officers trained at Sandhurst, almost all of them British. That barrier came under real strain once India had sent over a million soldiers into battle in France, Mesopotamia and East Africa during the First World War. Indian political opinion increasingly argued that this scale of sacrifice deserved recognition inside the military hierarchy, not just gratitude expressed at public functions.

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What It Is

Against this backdrop, and alongside Secretary of State Edwin Montagu's August 1917 declaration promising gradual steps towards responsible government, the colonial administration moved to open the King's Commission to Indians. It broke formally with the post-1857 practice of confining Indians to non-commissioned ranks, and the first batch of ten Indians received King's Commissions in 1918.

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Progress after that stayed deliberately slow:

The Esher Committee (1919-20) reviewed army administration but was cautious on the whole question

reviewed army administration but was cautious on the whole question The Indian Sandhurst Committee , chaired by General Andrew Skeen , examined the pace of change and in 1926 recommended a dedicated Indian military college rather than continued reliance on British institutions

, chaired by General , examined the pace of change and in 1926 recommended a dedicated Indian military college rather than continued reliance on British institutions The Indian Military Academy opened at Dehradun in 1932, producing its first batch of commissioned Indian officers in 1934

Significance

Even so, Indian units under full Indian command stayed the exception rather than the rule right up to independence. The debate over Indianisation mattered well beyond questions of rank and promotion. It fed directly into the broader nationalist argument that Indians were capable of running every institution in the country, the army included, and it shaped the officer corps that would go on to lead India's own army after Partition.

UPSC Angle: Key Points

Link the demand for Indianisation to the wider context of the First World War and the Montagu Declaration of 1917

and the Distinguish stages clearly: King's Commission (1917-18) → Skeen Committee (1926) → Indian Military Academy (1932)

Relevant for questions on nationalism, colonial institutions, and the evolution of India's post-independence military leadership

Likely Questions

Prelims: With reference to the Indianisation of the British Indian Army's officer corps, consider the following statements:

The King's Commission was opened to Indians in 1917. The Skeen Committee recommended setting up a dedicated Indian military college. The Indian Military Academy was established at Dehradun in 1932.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 1 and 3 only

Mains: Examine how the Indianisation of the British Indian Army's officer corps reflected broader currents of Indian nationalism in the early twentieth century.

Keywords

British Indian Army, King's Commission, Montagu Declaration, Skeen Committee, Indian Military Academy, Indianisation