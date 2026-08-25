DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / August 25, 1917 —When Indians began to command the colonial army

August 25, 1917 —When Indians began to command the colonial army

This Day in history (August 25)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:26 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

For sixty years after 1857, an Indian soldier could rise no higher than the rank of subedar. The First World War forced the British to reconsider that ceiling.

Advertisement

History

Advertisement

The British Indian Army recruited Indian soldiers in enormous numbers but reserved commissioned command for officers trained at Sandhurst, almost all of them British. That barrier came under real strain once India had sent over a million soldiers into battle in France, Mesopotamia and East Africa during the First World War. Indian political opinion increasingly argued that this scale of sacrifice deserved recognition inside the military hierarchy, not just gratitude expressed at public functions.

Advertisement

What It Is

Against this backdrop, and alongside Secretary of State Edwin Montagu's August 1917 declaration promising gradual steps towards responsible government, the colonial administration moved to open the King's Commission to Indians. It broke formally with the post-1857 practice of confining Indians to non-commissioned ranks, and the first batch of ten Indians received King's Commissions in 1918.

Advertisement

Progress after that stayed deliberately slow:

  • The Esher Committee (1919-20) reviewed army administration but was cautious on the whole question
  • The Indian Sandhurst Committee, chaired by General Andrew Skeen, examined the pace of change and in 1926 recommended a dedicated Indian military college rather than continued reliance on British institutions
  • The Indian Military Academy opened at Dehradun in 1932, producing its first batch of commissioned Indian officers in 1934

Significance

Even so, Indian units under full Indian command stayed the exception rather than the rule right up to independence. The debate over Indianisation mattered well beyond questions of rank and promotion. It fed directly into the broader nationalist argument that Indians were capable of running every institution in the country, the army included, and it shaped the officer corps that would go on to lead India's own army after Partition.

UPSC Angle: Key Points

  • Link the demand for Indianisation to the wider context of the First World War and the Montagu Declaration of 1917
  • Distinguish stages clearly: King's Commission (1917-18) → Skeen Committee (1926) → Indian Military Academy (1932)
  • Relevant for questions on nationalism, colonial institutions, and the evolution of India's post-independence military leadership

Likely Questions

Prelims: With reference to the Indianisation of the British Indian Army's officer corps, consider the following statements:

  1. The King's Commission was opened to Indians in 1917.
  2. The Skeen Committee recommended setting up a dedicated Indian military college.
  3. The Indian Military Academy was established at Dehradun in 1932.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 1 and 3 only

  • Mains: Examine how the Indianisation of the British Indian Army's officer corps reflected broader currents of Indian nationalism in the early twentieth century.

Keywords

British Indian Army, King's Commission, Montagu Declaration, Skeen Committee, Indian Military Academy, Indianisation

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts