August 26, 1914 — The Great Rodda Arms Heist of Calcutta

Fifty automatic pistols and 46,000 rounds of ammunition vanished from a Calcutta dock in broad daylight, and the trail led straight into Bengal's revolutionary underground.

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History

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By 1914, Bengal's revolutionary movement had already matured through two connected strands:

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The Anushilan Samiti , founded in the early 1900s as a network of secret societies built around physical training and armed resistance

, founded in the early 1900s as a network of secret societies built around physical training and armed resistance Jugantar, its more militant offshoot, which believed armed insurrection was the route to independence, dismissing petitions and protest marches as ineffective

What these groups lacked was a reliable supply of modern weapons.

What It Is

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On 26 August 1914, a consignment of Mauser pistols and cartridges imported by the arms dealers Rodda & Co. disappeared between the docks and the firm's godown in Calcutta. An employee of the firm, Srish Chandra Mitra, who had ties to revolutionary circles, helped pull it off.

The outbreak of the First World War that same year handed revolutionaries an unexpected opening. With Britain now at war, they calculated that Germany's hostility to Britain made it a natural, if opportunistic, source of arms and support. That calculation fed into the wider Indo-German Conspiracy, a loose transnational effort involving Ghadar Party activists abroad and Bengal revolutionaries at home to smuggle German weapons into India. The Rodda pistols supplemented this effort domestically and armed a string of revolutionary actions over the years that followed.

At the centre of this network was Jatindranath Mukherjee, known as Bagha Jatin, who coordinated a plan to receive a shipload of German arms off the Odisha coast. That plan collapsed in September 1915, when Jatin was killed in a firefight with police at Balasore.

Significance

Treating the Rodda heist as an isolated crime misses the point. It was one thread in a much larger revolutionary strategy, linking Bengal's secret societies to a global wartime conspiracy that ran parallel to, and often in open tension with, the constitutional politics of the Congress. It illustrates a strand of the freedom struggle that relied on armed action and international alliances rather than negotiation.

UPSC Angle: Key Points

Distinguish Anushilan Samiti from its offshoot Jugantar

from its offshoot Link the Rodda heist to the wider Indo-German Conspiracy and the Ghadar movement

and the Note Bagha Jatin's role and the failed Balasore arms landing of 1915 as connected events

Likely Questions

Prelims: The Rodda Arms Heist of 1914 is most closely associated with which of the following? (a) The Ghadar Mutiny in Punjab (b) The Indo-German Conspiracy and Bengal's revolutionary network (c) The Non-Cooperation Movement (d) The Chittagong Armoury Raid

Mains: Discuss the role of revolutionary organisations in Bengal during World War I and their attempts to secure foreign support for armed resistance.

Keywords

Rodda Arms Heist, Anushilan Samiti, Jugantar, Bagha Jatin, Indo-German Conspiracy, Ghadar Party