August 27 1604 — The Adi Granth and the making of Sikh religious tradition

History

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By the start of the seventeenth century, the Sikh community founded by Guru Nanak had grown across several generations of gurus, and with that growth came a real problem: spurious verses were circulating under the gurus' names, with no agreed way to tell what was genuine. The fifth guru, Guru Arjan, responded by compiling an authoritative collection of sacred verse that came to be known as the Adi Granth.

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What It Is

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Working with the scholar Bhai Gurdas as scribe at Ramsar near Amritsar, Guru Arjan drew together several strands into a single text:

The hymns of the first four gurus

His own compositions

Verses from Hindu and Muslim saints of the wider Bhakti and Sufi traditions, among them Kabir, Namdev, Ravidas and Sheikh Farid

That last inclusion wasn't incidental. It was a deliberate statement that devotion transcended sectarian and caste lines, and that truth could be found across traditions rather than confined to one.

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The completed compilation was installed at the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar around 27 August 1604, with Baba Buddha appointed its first granthi, the custodian and reader of the text.

Significance

The community now had a single, standardised scripture instead of a patchwork of disputed verses, and the Harmandir Sahib was cemented as its central place of worship and authority. Underneath both changes ran the same syncretic religious sensibility that marked North Indian devotional movements of the period more broadly.

Worth being precise about the terminology here: in 1604, this was the Adi Granth, not yet the Guru Granth Sahib. That further transformation came a century later, when the tenth guru, Guru Gobind Singh, added his father Guru Tegh Bahadur's compositions and, in 1708, declared the scripture itself to be the eternal Guru, ending the line of living gurus and vesting spiritual authority permanently in the text.

UPSC Angle: Key Points

Distinguish the Adi Granth (1604) from the later Guru Granth Sahib (1708)

from the later Note the inclusion of Bhagat Bani (compositions of non-Sikh saints) as evidence of syncretic religious tradition

(compositions of non-Sikh saints) as evidence of syncretic religious tradition Relevant for questions on Bhakti-Sufi movements and the institutional development of Sikhism

Likely Questions

Prelims: With reference to the Adi Granth compiled by Guru Arjan, consider the following statements:

It included the compositions of the first four Sikh gurus and Guru Arjan himself. It included verses of non-Sikh saints such as Kabir, Namdev and Sheikh Farid. It was declared the eternal Guru by Guru Arjan at the time of its compilation.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 1 only

Mains: Discuss how the compilation of the Adi Granth reflected the syncretic religious currents of medieval North India.

Keywords

Adi Granth, Guru Arjan, Harmandir Sahib, Bhai Gurdas, Bhagat Bani, Guru Granth Sahib, Guru Gobind Singh

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi