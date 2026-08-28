August 28, 1928 — When Indians tried to write their own Constitution: The Nehru Report

The British had thrown down something close to a dare: if Indians thought they could govern themselves, let them draft a constitution and prove it.

Advertisement

History

Advertisement

The provocation came from the Simon Commission, appointed in 1927 to review India's constitutional progress without a single Indian member on it, an omission that triggered protests across the country under the slogan "Simon, Go Back." Amid the outrage, British officials pointedly challenged Indian leaders to produce their own constitutional blueprint if they were so dissatisfied with being left out.

Advertisement

What It Is

An All-Parties Conference took up that challenge and appointed a committee under Motilal Nehru, with members including Tej Bahadur Sapru, Ali Imam and M.S. Aney, and Subhas Chandra Bose serving as joint secretary, to draft a constitution acceptable across India's political spectrum. The resulting Nehru Report was placed before the All-Parties Conference in Lucknow towards the end of August 1928, where it was debated and adopted over several sittings.

Advertisement

Its main recommendations:

Dominion Status within the British Commonwealth as the immediate constitutional goal, not outright independence

within the British Commonwealth as the immediate constitutional goal, not outright independence A chapter of Fundamental Rights , anticipating a feature that would later sit at the heart of independent India's Constitution

, anticipating a feature that would later sit at the heart of independent India's Constitution Joint electorates rather than separate communal electorates, with reserved seats for minorities where needed

rather than separate communal electorates, with reserved seats for minorities where needed Reorganisation of provinces along linguistic lines

Significance

The rejection of separate electorates alienated Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who responded in 1929 with his own Fourteen Points demanding stronger safeguards for Muslims, a divergence that pushed the Congress and the Muslim League further apart. Within Congress too, the Report's moderate goal of Dominion Status was soon overtaken by younger leaders pressing for complete independence, formally adopted as Purna Swaraj at the Lahore session that December.

Imperfect and short-lived as a working document, the Nehru Report still matters as the first serious attempt by Indians to draft their own constitutional framework, a kind of rehearsal for the far larger effort that would follow in 1946.

UPSC Angle: Key Points

Link the Nehru Report to the wider sequence: Simon Commission → Nehru Report → Jinnah's Fourteen Points → Purna Swaraj (1929)

Note its early articulation of Fundamental Rights , later a core feature of the Constitution

, later a core feature of the Constitution Relevant for questions on constitutional nationalism and Hindu-Muslim political divergence in the 1920s

Likely Questions

Prelims: With reference to the Nehru Report of 1928, which of the following was/were among its recommendations?

Dominion Status for India Separate electorates for religious minorities A chapter on Fundamental Rights

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: Assess the significance of the Nehru Report as an indigenous constitutional blueprint and its role in shaping subsequent communal politics.

Keywords

Nehru Report, Simon Commission, Motilal Nehru, Dominion Status, Fourteen Points, Purna Swaraj, joint electorates

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi