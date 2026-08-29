History

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Constitution-making in India began well before the Drafting Committee. The Constituent Assembly, formed in December 1946, worked through numerous specialised bodies, among them the Union Powers Committee, the Union Constitution Committee, the Provincial Constitution Committee, and the Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights and Minorities, each chaired by senior leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel. Their recommendations fed into an initial draft prepared by B.N. Rau, the Assembly's Constitutional Adviser, who had studied constitutional practice in several other countries before putting pen to paper.

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What It Is

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On 29 August 1947, the Constituent Assembly formally set up the Drafting Committee to scrutinise Rau's draft and prepare a formal text, appointing B.R. Ambedkar as its chairman. Its other members:

Member Note N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar Original member Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar Original member K.M. Munshi Original member Syed Mohammad Saadullah Original member B.L. Mitter Later replaced by N. Madhava Rau D.P. Khaitan Replaced, after his death, by T.T. Krishnamachari

Ambedkar's role in this process was substantial. He steered the committee's deliberations, defended its choices before the full Assembly, and became the public face of the drafting process. But the committee worked from Rau's groundwork, drew on inputs from the other Assembly committees, and produced a Draft Constitution published in February 1948, which was then circulated for public comment and debated clause by clause in the Assembly between November 1948 and October 1949.

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Significance

That collective, iterative process, drafts, objections, amendments, and thousands of hours of debate involving hundreds of Assembly members, culminated in the Constitution's adoption on 26 November 1949 and its commencement on 26 January 1950. Ambedkar himself was careful to describe his own role as that of a draftsman executing the Assembly’s collective wills, not a sole author, a distinction worth keeping in mind whenever the question of the Constitution's authorship comes up.

UPSC Angle: Key Points

Do not equate the Drafting Committee's work with sole authorship by Ambedkar; the process was collective

Note B.N. Rau's role as Constitutional Adviser, prior to the Drafting Committee's formation

role as Constitutional Adviser, prior to the Drafting Committee's formation Remember the key dates: Drafting Committee formed 29 August 1947, Constitution adopted 26 November 1949, commenced 26 January 1950

Likely Questions

Prelims: With reference to the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly set up on 29 August 1947, consider the following statements:

It was chaired by B.R. Ambedkar. B.N. Rau prepared the initial draft before the Committee was constituted. T.T. Krishnamachari was an original member of the Committee.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: Examine the collective process through which the Constitution of India was drafted, highlighting the roles of B.N. Rau and the Drafting Committee.

Keywords

Drafting Committee, B.R. Ambedkar, B.N. Rau, Constituent Assembly, Draft Constitution, 26 November 1949, 26 January 1950

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi