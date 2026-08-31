August 31— The Nehru Report (1928)

History

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Secretary of State Lord Birkenhead sent out the all-British Simon Commission in 1927 to review constitutional reforms, and the fact that it had no Indian member on it at all drew immediate protest. Birkenhead had also thrown out an old taunt that Indians could never agree on a constitution of their own and an All Parties Conference decided to prove him wrong. A committee under Motilal Nehru, with his son Jawaharlal as secretary and members including Tej Bahadur Sapru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Ali Imam and Shuaib Qureshi, sat down and drafted India's first home-grown constitutional blueprint. That draft went before the Lucknow session of the All Parties Conference, which ran from 28 to 31 August 1928 and gave it approval, ahead of a wider push for ratification at Calcutta that December.

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What did the Nehru Report propose?

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Dominion Status for India within the British Commonwealth

for India within the British Commonwealth A federal structure with a bicameral central legislature, a Senate and a House of Representatives

with a bicameral central legislature, a Senate and a House of Representatives Nineteen fundamental rights, including adult suffrage

rights, including adult suffrage Joint electorates with reserved seats for minorities, in place of separate electorates

Why was the report controversial?

The Muslim League wasn't happy. It objected to losing separate electorates, which the 1916 Lucknow Pact had granted it, and to being denied one-third representation at the Centre. When Muhammad Ali Jinnah's amendments were voted down at the Calcutta session that December, he called it a "parting of ways" and, come March, laid out his own counter-proposal in the Fourteen Points.

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Significance

This was the first serious constitution India had drafted for itself, and pieces of it turned up again decades later in the Constituent Assembly's own debates. Its rejection widened the gap between Congress and the League, one thread among several that eventually led to the demand for Pakistan. Congress, meanwhile, moved past the idea of Dominion Status altogether: at Lahore in December 1929, it declared Purna Swaraj, full independence, as its actual goal.

Points of relevance from UPSC angle

Event Date Simon Commission arrival 1928 Nehru Report placed at Lucknow August 1928 Rejected, Jinnah's walkout at Calcutta December 1928 Jinnah's Fourteen Points March 1929 Purna Swaraj resolution, Lahore December 1929

Relevant to GS I, particularly the constitutional history strand and Congress League relations before 1947.

Expected UPSC questions

(Prelims) The Nehru Report of 1928 recommended which of the following? (a) Separate electorates for all minorities (b) Dominion Status and joint electorates (c) Direct independence (d) Provincial autonomy alone (Mains) Examine how the Nehru Report's rejection shaped the trajectory of Congress–Muslim League relations before independence.

Keywords

Nehru Report, Motilal Nehru, All Parties Conference, Simon Commission, Dominion Status, joint electorates, Fourteen Points, Jinnah, Purna Swaraj, Lucknow session