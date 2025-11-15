Aurora Australis: The southern lights explained

A stunning natural light show lit up the night skies over Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday, as the Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, made a breathtaking appearance. The vibrant display of pink, violet and green hues was caused by a powerful “cannibal” solar storm, a rare geomagnetic event where bursts of solar energy collide with Earth's magnetic field

The Aurora Australis, often called the southern lights, is a spectacular natural phenomenon visible in the Southern Hemisphere, primarily over Antarctica, Tasmania, New Zealand and parts of southern Australia. It mirrors the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) of the Northern Hemisphere and is caused by interactions between solar winds and Earth’s magnetic field.

Scientific explanation

When charged particles from the Sun’s solar wind reach Earth, they are guided by its magnetic field lines toward the polar regions. These particles collide with gases in the upper atmosphere — mainly oxygen and nitrogen — exciting them and causing them to emit light.

• Oxygen produces green or red hues

• Nitrogen gives blue or purple shades

The result is a dazzling, shifting curtain of light that illuminates the polar skies.

Relevance for UPSC

• Type: Natural atmospheric and geomagnetic phenomenon.

• Location: High-latitude regions near the South Magnetic Pole.

• Related topics: Solar storms, magnetosphere, ionosphere and space weather — all part of the Geography and Science & Technology syllabus.

• Impact: Solar activity influencing auroras can affect satellite communications, navigation systems and power grids on Earth.

In essence, the Aurora Australis beautifully demonstrates the connection between solar activity and Earth’s magnetic environment, serving as both a scientific wonder and a key concept in understanding our planet’s interaction with space.