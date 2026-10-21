Azad Hind Government: Bose’s alternative vision of Independence

In Japanese-occupied Singapore, Subhas Chandra Bose proclaimed the Provisional Government of Free India (Azad Hind) on 21 October 1943. It claimed to be the lawful government of an independent India, even though it controlled no Indian territory and depended heavily on Japan’s wartime position.

What it represented

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Azad Hind was not simply another name for the Indian National Army (INA). The INA was its armed force; the Provisional Government sought to provide political form heads of departments, a declared state, a national anthem and a claim to sovereignty. Bose became its head of state.

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Sovereignty and recognition

The government sought diplomatic recognition from states opposed to Britain. It received recognition from Japan and other Axis-aligned governments, but not from the Allied powers or from most neutral states. This gap between claimed sovereignty and effective recognition exposed the central limitation of governments-in-exile: political legitimacy requires more than a proclamation.

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The INA’s role

The INA fought alongside Japanese forces in the Burma campaign and attempted to enter India through Imphal and Kohima in 1944. Military defeat ended its immediate prospect of liberating India, but the subsequent trials of INA officers in Delhi generated widespread public sympathy and added pressure to British rule.

A contested strategy

Bose’s alliance with Japan and the Axis must be understood in the wartime context of anti-colonial struggle, but it remains politically and morally controversial. His approach posed a direct question to the mainstream national movement: Should independence be pursued through mass non-violence within India, or through armed struggle supported by Britain’s enemies?

UPSC relevance

The topic connects the Indian national movement, Bose, the INA, the Second World War, sovereignty, recognition and international alliances. It is valuable for discussing competing strategies of anti-colonial politics.

What Questions Can Be Expected?

Prelims: Consider the following statements regarding the Provisional Government of Azad Hind:

It was proclaimed in Singapore in 1943. It was institutionally distinct from the Indian National Army. It received recognition from the leading Allied powers.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: “Political sovereignty depends on recognition as much as on declaration.” Discuss with reference to the Azad Hind Government.

Key Words

Azad Hind; Provisional Government; Subhas Chandra Bose; Indian National Army; Singapore; sovereignty; recognition; Second World War; governments-in-exile.