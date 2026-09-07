DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor /  Before 1857: The forgotten rebellion of Umaji Naik

 Before 1857: The forgotten rebellion of Umaji Naik

This Day in History (September 7)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:10 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

History

Long before the sepoy mutiny of 1857, men like Umaji Naik were already taking up arms against British rule in the 1820s-30s. Umaji was a leader of the Ramoshi community in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, who had traditionally served the Marathas as hillmen, guards and irregular troops.

Advertisement

What it is

Advertisement

With the British annexation of Maratha territories after 1818, the Ramoshis' traditional roles and livelihoods were severely disrupted. British land-revenue policies, disarmament measures and the breakdown of older patronage systems pushed many Ramoshis into poverty and criminalisation in colonial records. Umaji Naik emerged as a focal point of resistance, leading raids and guerrilla actions against British authority until his capture and execution in 1832.

Significance

Advertisement

Umaji's movement was regional, rooted in local grievances over loss of status, land and traditional rights. Yet its significance lies in what it represents: early, organised, armed opposition to colonial rule by a tribal-peasant community. The rebellion forced the British to adopt some conciliatory measures towards the Ramoshis and became part of a wider pattern of pre-1857 uprisings across India.

For UPSC, the key point is conceptual: 1857 was not the beginning of anti-colonial resistance, but a culmination and transformation of earlier, more localised struggles into a larger, more coordinated upheaval.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

AspectKey takeaway
ContextBritish annexation of Maratha lands; disruption of Ramoshi roles
LeaderUmaji Naik (1820s-30s), executed 1832
SignificanceEarly tribal-peasant resistance; challenges the "1857 as first revolt" narrative
UPSC linkEarly colonial resistance, tribal/peasant movements, causes of discontent (GS I)

What questions one can expect from this topic

Prelims (MCQ)

Consider the following pairs:

  1. Umaji Naik – Ramoshi rebellion
  2. Tilka Manjhi – Santhal rebellion
  3. Alluri Sitarama Raju – Rampa rebellion

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

  1. "The Revolt of 1857 was not the first anti-British uprising in India." Discuss with suitable examples.
  2. Examine how British administrative and land-revenue policies contributed to tribal and peasant resistances in early colonial India.

Keywords

Umaji Naik; Ramoshi community; pre-1857 revolts; tribal resistance; peasant uprisings; Maratha annexation; early colonial India; anti-British movements; Paika rebellion; Polygar revolts; Santhal rebellion; GS I history.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts