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Home / Exam Mentor / Beyond Security: Why the World Remembers Terror's Victims

Beyond Security: Why the World Remembers Terror's Victims

This Day in History (August 16)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:03 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Origin / History

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Global counter-terrorism policy fsocused for decades almost entirely on prevention, prosecution and the security response to attacks, with far less attention on those who survived them or lost family members. The United Nations General Assembly moved to close that gap through resolution 72/165, adopted in December 2017, which set 21 August as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism has organised a high-level event to mark the Day every year since.

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Why / What It Is

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The Day exists to honour and support victims and survivors of terrorism and to promote and protect their human rights, rather than to focus attention on perpetrators or security responses. A follow-up resolution, A/RES/77/298 of 2023, called on member states to develop national comprehensive assistance plans for victims and their families, with particular attention to women, children and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence linked to terrorism.

FrameworkFocus
UN Global Counter-Terrorism StrategyPrevention, response, capacity-building
Resolution 72/165 (2017)Recognition and support for victims
Resolution 77/298 (2023)National assistance plans for victims

Significance

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Before: international counter-terrorism discourse treated victims mainly as a statistic attached to a security incident.

After: the framework treats them as rights-holders entitled to rehabilitation, remembrance and long-term institutional support, pulling counter-terrorism policy beyond a purely security lens and into one with a human-rights dimension too.

For India, which has faced sustained terrorism from both cross-border and internal sources, that shift bears directly on domestic questions: compensation for victims, witness protection, rehabilitation of those affected by insurgency.

Key Points — UPSC Angle

Prelims: UN resolution 72/165, year of adoption (2017), date observed, UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (established 2017 via resolution 71/291).

Mains: Victim-centric approaches in counter-terrorism policy; India's domestic victim compensation and rehabilitation frameworks; the human-rights dimension of counter-terrorism strategy.

Essay/Interview: Security versus human rights in counter-terrorism policy; the ethics of remembrance in public policy.

What Questions Can Be Expected?

Prelims MCQ: The International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, observed on 21 August, was established by which UN General Assembly resolution? (a) 71/291

(b) 72/165

(c) 73/305

(d) 77/298

Mains: "Counter-terrorism policy that ignores victims is incomplete." Examine this statement with reference to global and Indian frameworks for victim support.

Key Words

Resolution 72/165 · victims of terrorism · UN Office of Counter-Terrorism · rehabilitation · victim compensation · human rights framework

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