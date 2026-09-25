Beyond the GS Template: How to master coherence in the UPSC essay

The AI dilemma in essay writing

It is both easy and difficult to write an essay in the era of AI. It is easy because everything is at your fingertips, and difficult because writing can sound mechanical, appear stitched together from random thoughts, and may also repeat ideas already floating around, devoid of individuality. One thing that remains constant is the significance of coherence in conveying the right thought consistently, without making it a bumpy ride for the reader.

Therein lies the significance of linking paragraphs smoothly, maintaining continuity, and avoiding fragmented arguments.

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Building logical progression for UPSC

This skill assumes extreme significance for UPSC candidates writing the Essay paper.

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For the examiner to fully comprehend the essence of your essay, logical progression and cogent insights are equally important.

To achieve this, it is imperative to build a clear logical progression. This implies that each thought should flow from the previous one, with every paragraph tying in well with the beginning and the conclusion of the essay. Be mindful that the reader understands not only what you are saying, but why the next point follows.

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It is therefore, a good idea to move in a planned manner in the essay: from context to argument, then to analysis, implications, and finally to the way forward.

Purposeful use of transitions

I would recommend using transitions to create continuity. Words and phrases such as however, therefore, consequently, in contrast, more importantly, at the same time, and this brings us to help signal the relationship between ideas.

What is most important in such usage is to employ these transitions purposefully rather than mechanically.

Connecting dimensions vs. disconnected points

A strict no-no would be simply putting down disconnected points because they appear relevant to the topic. To my mind, it is far better to make every paragraph contribute to the central argument and every sentence reinforce that aspect of writing.

A coherent essay has a visible thread running through its paragraphs, with each idea strengthening or developing the previous one. I would advise you to avoid the abrupt mixing of dimensions, whether social to economic, individual to institutional, or problem to solution. Establishing a connection among them is key to coherence.

This practice prevents the essay from reading like a collection of unrelated, disconnected GS answers.

Theme-based writing and conceptual bridges

Ultimately, your writing is theme-based; therefore, making connections throughout the text is advisable. A strong transition can do more than connect sentences; it can connect ideas. For example, after discussing economic inequality, you can move towards social consequences by showing how material deprivation affects dignity and opportunity.

Maintaining a measured argumentative tone

Maintaining a consistent argumentative tone is beneficial, as UPSC essays benefit from a tone that is analytical, thoughtful, reflective, and nuanced. One tip I like to share is to avoid exaggerated claims and excessively rhetorical language.

Coherence is strengthened when the tone remains measured, even while presenting contrasting perspectives.

The art of smooth paragraph transitions

For coherence to tie the entire essay into one thread, it is important to end paragraphs by opening the door to the next idea. You could do this by using a concluding sentence that subtly prepares the reader for the next paragraph, making the essay feel like a continuous thought rather than a series of isolated reflections.

For example, simply writing an abrupt sentence such as “Climate change is increasing agricultural risks. The government should promote sustainable farming” will not cut much ice.

Instead, a more coherent way would be to write: “As climate change intensifies agricultural risks, resilience cannot depend solely on emergency relief.

The focus must therefore shift towards sustainable farming practices, climate-resilient crops, and institutions that enable farmers to adapt over the long term.”Coherence stems not only from the heft of the arguments, but also from how they are thought through, arranged, and placed in the text to make it easy on the eyes and the mind.

The writer is Communication Skills coach, English Language Teacher trainer and ESL consultant