Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / Birsa Munda and Ulgulan: The tribal revolt that challenged colonial rule

Birsa Munda and Ulgulan: The tribal revolt that challenged colonial rule

This Day in History (November 15)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:25 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bajali [Assam], Nov 15 (ANI): BJP MP Sarbananda Sonowal pays floral tribute to 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of his birth anniversary, celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', in Bajali on Sunday. (@sarbanandsonwal X/ANI Photo)
Advertisement

History

Birsa Munda was born on 15 November 1875 at Ulihatu in present-day Jharkhand. He grew up amid the disruption of Munda society caused by colonial administration, missionary activity, moneylenders and non-tribal landlords. The Munda community traditionally practised Khuntkatti landholding, in which land was held collectively by descent groups and cultivated under customary rules.

What it is

By the late nineteenth century, colonial land settlements, revenue demands and the spread of tenancy had weakened these customary rights. Tribal communities identified exploitative outsiders as dikus—a term covering landlords, moneylenders and colonial officials whose power displaced Munda cultivators. Birsa’s movement, the Ulgulan or “Great Tumult” of 1899–1900, combined demands for land restoration, relief from forced labour and rents, social reform and a vision of Munda Raj, or self-governed tribal authority.

Advertisement

Significance

Ulgulan was not merely a religious revival or an agrarian protest. It was a political assertion of tribal autonomy against colonial extraction and social domination. Birsa united Mundas, Oraons and other communities, but the uprising was suppressed and he died in Ranchi Jail on 9 June 1900. Its pressure, however, contributed to official recognition of tribal vulnerability and informed the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, 1908, which consolidated landlord-tenant law and protected tenancies, including Mundari Khuntkatti rights.

UPSC relevance

Advertisement

The episode connects with tribal movements under British rule, colonial agrarian policy, land alienation, forest rights and constitutional protections for Scheduled Tribes. The Chotanagpur Tenancy Act remains important for understanding statutory safeguards against transfer of tribal land.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: Consider the following statements:

Advertisement

  1. The Ulgulan was led by Birsa Munda.
  2. It sought the restoration of Khuntkatti community land rights.
  3. The Chotanagpur Tenancy Act was enacted in 1908.

Which are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: “The Ulgulan was a response to colonial land policy as much as a movement for tribal self-rule.” Discuss.

Key Words

Birsa Munda, Ulgulan, Khuntkatti, dikus, Munda Raj, Chotanagpur Tenancy Act 1908, tribal land rights, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts