C. V. Raman: The Scientist Who Showed How Light Reveals Matter

History

Why is the sea blue? For C.V. Raman, born in Tiruchirappalli on November 7, 1888, such questions led to a fundamental inquiry into how light interact with matter. Working at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in Calcutta, he investigated the scattering of light by liquids and gases.

What it is

In 1928, Raman and his collaborator K.S. Krishnan observed that when monochromatic light passes through a transparent substance, a small fraction of the scattered light emerges with a changed wavelength. This is inelastic scattering: the light exchanges energy with molecules, which move between energy states.

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The shift is distinct from ordinary elastic scattering, such as Rayleigh scattering, where scattered light retains the incident wavelength. Because the wavelength change depends on the molecular structure of the substance, it provides a fingerprint of the material being studied.

Significance

The Raman Effect became a foundation of Raman spectroscopy, used to identify chemicals, study molecular bonds, examine materials and detect substances in fields ranging from chemistry to pharmaceuticals and materials science. Its value lies in converting a subtle optical phenomenon into a practical method of molecular analysis.

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Raman received the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on light scattering, becoming the first Asian to receive a Nobel in science. His achievement also demonstrated that world-class experimental science could emerge from colonial India, even with limited institutional resources.

UPSC relevance

The subject links optics, molecular spectroscopy, scientific research in India and the applications of physics. It also illustrates how basic curiosity-driven research can generate tools with wide practical use.

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What questions can be expected?

Prelims: With reference to the Raman Effect, consider the following statements:

It involves a change in the wavelength of a small portion of scattered light. It results from inelastic scattering of light by molecules. It was discovered in 1928 and recognised by the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: Discuss the contribution of the Raman Effect to modern scientific research and its practical applications.

Key Words: C.V. Raman, Raman Effect, inelastic scattering, wavelength shift, Raman spectroscopy, molecular analysis, Nobel Prize 1930, Indian science.