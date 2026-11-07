Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / C. V. Raman: The Scientist Who Showed How Light Reveals Matter

C. V. Raman: The Scientist Who Showed How Light Reveals Matter

This Day in History (November 7)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:06 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

History

Why is the sea blue? For C.V. Raman, born in Tiruchirappalli on November 7, 1888, such questions led to a fundamental inquiry into how light interact with matter. Working at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in Calcutta, he investigated the scattering of light by liquids and gases.

What it is

In 1928, Raman and his collaborator K.S. Krishnan observed that when monochromatic light passes through a transparent substance, a small fraction of the scattered light emerges with a changed wavelength. This is inelastic scattering: the light exchanges energy with molecules, which move between energy states.

Advertisement

The shift is distinct from ordinary elastic scattering, such as Rayleigh scattering, where scattered light retains the incident wavelength. Because the wavelength change depends on the molecular structure of the substance, it provides a fingerprint of the material being studied.

Significance

The Raman Effect became a foundation of Raman spectroscopy, used to identify chemicals, study molecular bonds, examine materials and detect substances in fields ranging from chemistry to pharmaceuticals and materials science. Its value lies in converting a subtle optical phenomenon into a practical method of molecular analysis.

Advertisement

Raman received the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on light scattering, becoming the first Asian to receive a Nobel in science. His achievement also demonstrated that world-class experimental science could emerge from colonial India, even with limited institutional resources.

UPSC relevance

The subject links optics, molecular spectroscopy, scientific research in India and the applications of physics. It also illustrates how basic curiosity-driven research can generate tools with wide practical use.

Advertisement

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: With reference to the Raman Effect, consider the following statements:

  1. It involves a change in the wavelength of a small portion of scattered light.
  2. It results from inelastic scattering of light by molecules.
  3. It was discovered in 1928 and recognised by the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: Discuss the contribution of the Raman Effect to modern scientific research and its practical applications.

Key Words: C.V. Raman, Raman Effect, inelastic scattering, wavelength shift, Raman spectroscopy, molecular analysis, Nobel Prize 1930, Indian science.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts