Camp David Accords: Diplomacy in the Middle East

On September 17, 1978, after twelve days of negotiations at the presidential retreat in Camp David, Maryland, Egypt and Israel agreed to the frameworks for peace. The Camp David Accords marked the first Arab-Israeli peace agreement.

History

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The Arab-Israeli conflict intensified after the 1967 Six-Day War, when Israel captured the Sinai Peninsula, Gaza Strip, West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Golan Heights. Egypt lost Sinai.

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The 1973 Yom Kippur War saw Egypt and Syria launch a surprise attack. Though militarily inconclusive, it demonstrated Arab states would not accept the status quo indefinitely.

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat made a historic visit to Jerusalem in November 1977, addressing the Israeli Knesset. Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin reciprocated. US President Jimmy Carter convened the Camp David summit.

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What the accords produced

Two frameworks emerged:

Framework for Peace in the Middle East: Addressed Palestinian autonomy and broader Arab-Israeli peace (this framework largely failed). Framework for Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty: Led to the 1979 Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, returning Sinai to Egypt and establishing normal relations.

Significance

Egypt became the first Arab state to recognise Israel. Israel withdrew from Sinai, completed by 1982. The treaty survived Sadat's assassination in October 1981 by Islamist extremists opposed to peace with Israel.

Other Arab states condemned Egypt. The Arab League suspended Egypt's membership until 1989. But the treaty held, demonstrating that bilateral agreements could succeed even without comprehensive regional peace.

Camp David showed third-party mediation could work, but also revealed limits: the Palestinian issue remained unresolved, and broader Arab-Israeli peace proved elusive.

UPSC Relevance

West Asian geopolitics : Egypt-Israel relations central to regional dynamics

: Egypt-Israel relations central to regional dynamics Arab-Israeli conflict : Camp David as partial resolution attempt

: Camp David as partial resolution attempt Diplomacy and mediation : US role as third-party facilitator

: US role as third-party facilitator Peace agreements : Treaty provisions and implementation

: Treaty provisions and implementation US foreign policy : Carter administration's Middle East engagement

: Carter administration's Middle East engagement Regional security: Egypt's strategic realignment

Questions to Expect

Prelims: Consider the following statements about the Camp David Accords:

The Accords were signed in 1978 between Egypt and Israel. The Accords led directly to the return of the Golan Heights to Syria. US President Jimmy Carter mediated the negotiations.

Which statement(s) is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: "The Camp David process demonstrated both the possibilities and limitations of third-party mediation in resolving regional conflicts." Discuss.

Key Words

Camp David Accords | Anwar Sadat | Menachem Begin | Jimmy Carter | Egypt-Israel Treaty 1979 | Sinai Peninsula | Arab-Israeli Conflict | Six-Day War 1967 | Yom Kippur War 1973 | Middle East Diplomacy