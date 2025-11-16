DT
Cannibal storms: When one solar storm devours another

Cannibal storms: When one solar storm devours another

InfoNugget

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:30 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
Advertisement
A cannibal storm refers to a powerful space weather event in which one coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun overtakes and merges with another that was ejected earlier. This results in a single, more intense geomagnetic storm that can have stronger and longer-lasting effects on Earth.
Scientific explanation
• The Sun often releases massive bursts of plasma and magnetic fields called CMEs during periods of high solar activity.
• Sometimes, a faster CME is ejected soon after a slower one along nearly the same path.
• When the faster CME catches up, it “swallows” the slower one — hence the term cannibal storm.
• This merger compresses magnetic fields and energises charged particles, making the resulting storm more turbulent and geo-effective.
Impact on Earth
• Strong geomagnetic storms can disrupt satellite operations, GPS systems, radio communications and power grids.
• They can also intensify auroras (Aurora Borealis and Australis), making them visible at lower latitudes than usual.
Relevance for UPSC
• Topic linkage: Space weather, magnetosphere, solar cycle, and their impact on technology and communication.
• Why it matters: Understanding cannibal storms helps improve space weather forecasting and protection of critical infrastructure from solar-induced disturbances.
In short, a cannibal storm is a supercharged solar storm created when one CME engulfs another, amplifying its potential to affect Earth’s magnetic environment.
