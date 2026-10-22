Chandrayaan-1: How India began Its deep-space exploration programme

Before Chandrayaan-1, India’s space program was known chiefly for satellites serving communication, navigation and Earth observation. Its launch on October 22, 2008 from Sriharikota marked a shift from near-Earth applications to planetary science.

The scientific question

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Scientists had long debated whether the Moon’s surface contained water. Chandrayaan-1 was designed to map lunar minerals, study the exosphere and search for evidence of water or hydroxyl-bearing materials. The mission carried Indian instruments along with payloads from international partners, including NASA’s Moon Mineralogy Mapper (M3).

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What it found

Data from M3 detected absorption features associated with hydroxyl and water molecules in lunar surface materials, especially in polar regions. This was not the discovery of lakes or flowing liquid water; it was evidence of molecules bound in minerals and surface materials. Later analysis also pointed to water ice in permanently shadowed crater regions.

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Mission stage Meaning Launch, 22 October 2008 Entry into deep-space exploration Lunar orbit Scientific observation of the Moon Instrument operation Mineralogical and chemical mapping Discovery Evidence of OH/water molecules, not liquid water bodies

Capability, not only discovery

Chandrayaan-1 demonstrated that ISRO could design a lunar spacecraft, navigate it to the Moon, operate scientific instruments and process planetary data. It also showed the value of international scientific collaboration: Indian engineering carried foreign instruments, while global teams helped interpret the results.

The mission’s success shaped later lunar efforts, including Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3, by building experience in spacecraft design, orbital operations and lunar science.

UPSC relevance

It connects ISRO, space technology, planetary science, remote sensing, international collaboration and science and technology policy. It illustrates how scientific missions build industrial and institutional capability alongside knowledge.

What Questions Can Be Expected?

Prelims: Consider the following statements regarding Chandrayaan-1:

It was launched by a PSLV from Sriharikota. Its Moon Mineralogy Mapper was provided by NASA. It discovered large bodies of liquid water on the lunar surface.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: “Planetary missions generate scientific knowledge as well as technological capability.” Examine with reference to Chandrayaan-1.

Key Words

Chandrayaan-1; ISRO; PSLV; Moon Mineralogy Mapper; hydroxyl; water molecules; lunar science; planetary exploration; international collaboration.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi